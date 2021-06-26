ECHL Transactions - June 25
June 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 25, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
