ECHL Transactions - June 25

June 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 25, 2021:

Fort Wayne:

Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

