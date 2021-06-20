ECHL Transactions - June 20
June 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, June 20, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve [6/19]
Delete Stephen Harper, F placed on reserve [6/19]
