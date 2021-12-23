ECHL Transactions - December 23

December 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 23, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Mike Gornall, F from Reading

Maine:

Maxime St-Cyr, F from Trois-Rivieres

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Florida:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee [12/22]

Greenville:

Add Jake Cass, D signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Maine:

Add Metis Roelens, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Philippe Bureau-Blais, D suspended by team

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey

