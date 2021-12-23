ECHL Transactions - December 23
December 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 23, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Mike Gornall, F from Reading
Maine:
Maxime St-Cyr, F from Trois-Rivieres
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Florida:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee [12/22]
Greenville:
Add Jake Cass, D signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Maine:
Add Metis Roelens, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Philippe Bureau-Blais, D suspended by team
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey
