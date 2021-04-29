ECHL Transactions - April 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 29, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Kelly Bent, F

Kris Myllari, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford

Kansas City:

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Roth, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve

