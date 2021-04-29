ECHL Transactions - April 29
April 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 29, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Kelly Bent, F
Kris Myllari, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford
Kansas City:
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Roth, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve
