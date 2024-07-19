Eastern Conference Semifinals Preview

This weekend, the Major League Rugby Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com will get underway.

After 18 weeks, just eight teams remain in their pursuit of lifting the MLR Shield at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, August 4.

Ahead of kick-off this weekend live on FS2, here is how all four Eastern Conference teams staked their claim for Playoff rugby in 2024.

NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS V OLD GLORY DC | SATURDAY, JULY 20, 5:00 PM ET, FS2

The New England Free Jacks topped the Eastern Conference in pursuit of retaining the MLR Shield in 2024.

Scott Mathie's side showed plenty of class to end the regular season with an 11-5 record.

At times, it has not been pretty.

In Week 2, the reigning champions had their tempers checked by a narrow loss to Old Glory DC.

That early defeat is very much in the rearview mirror now, with the side able to call upon a bed of work from 2024 that includes wins over the Western Conference's Houston SaberCats and San Diego Legion.

The postseason has come at the perfect time for New England.

A number of key injuries hampered the team at times during the season, but now Mathie has struck a balance within his squad.

Reece MacDonald has been a force to be reckoned with from Week 1. At the same time, incumbent MLR Player of the Year, Jayson Potroz, has maintained his form, and Andrew Quattrin is operating at an extremely high level in both attack and defense from hooker.

With another foray into the postseason on the horizon, the club has more success in its sights.

"It is pleasing to be in the Playoffs, but we have bigger ambitions than just qualifying for the Playoffs," New England's Ben LeSage said.

"There is probably a target on our back. We have seen that all year with all the teams getting up for the games that we have played and getting the best of our opposition.

"There have been a lot of great teams this year in both Conferences, and there is a lot of parity.

"Going into the Playoffs, most of the teams could make a case for winning the Shield this year, so we are taking it one game at a time and focusing on DC this week.

"We need to play with confidence. Sometimes, when you get to knockout rugby, you have the tendency to go into your shell and play a little safe.

"We need to be brave and stick to the style of rugby that has gotten us to this point of the season, the style we have been successful with so far, and match DC physically."

Already, Old Glory DC's two encounters with the Free Jacks can cause excitement ahead of Saturday's match-up.

That narrow 35-34 win over New England in Massachusetts set the tone for a season that has seen the Maryland club reach the postseason for a second year running.

The last team to lock up a place in the playoffs, DC finished with a 7-7-2 record at the end of the 16-game regular season.

Simon Cross wasted no time stamping his brand on how his team plays, and the team has astutely gone about theirbusiness.

Defense has been at the bedrock of everything Old Glory has done well.

Cory Daniel has made a league-leading 253 tackles, while Lautaro Bavaro and Rob Harley are joint-third with 172.

DC's greatest strength has been keeping the opposition away from the try line and then mounting attacks from there.

That ability to repel opponents will be of use against a potent New England team with plenty of attacking threats.

The same opposition that knocked them out of the postseason a year ago in the Eastern Conference Final, there is ample motivation for the Flags to take another push towards glory.

"It means a lot," Old Glory's Jack Iscaro said. "Anytime you start a season, you want to take the team as far as you can, and making the Playoffs is a big checkpoint for that.

"It is anyone's game from there, but you have got to make it to begin.

"In terms of what we need to do to make the Conference Finals, I'd say a lot of physicality.

"We played up there last year in the semis, and they took it to us physically. If we want to get one back over them, we will have to bring the physicality massively and dominate in the set-piece.

"These are areas we know each other well. Those are the big focus areas for us and are crucial to making it to the Conference Finals.

"We have to believe we can win. New England has a great pedigree, but this is the second year in a row making the Playoffs, and we need to believe that we belong here and can beat them."

NOLA GOLD V CHICAGO HOUNDS | SUNDAY, JULY 21, 6:30PM ET, FS2

Sunday's Eastern Conference Semifinal is a clash between two teams experiencing the postseason for the very first time.

NOLA Gold locked up their place in the playoffs with a 38-21 win against the Miami Sharks in Week 15.

It is a result that has been a long time coming for the Louisiana club.

Over the years, the side has had close calls but has ultimately been unable to advance past the post.

One points off the pace in 2019 and two points from postseason rugby in 2021, a series of close calls finally paid off this year.

In Cory Brown's first season as head coach at the Gold Mine on Airline, the team has been tempered and astute in their business in 2024.

This has included a win against reigning champions, the New England Free Jacks, and against Western Conference giants, the Seattle Seawolves.

The Gold have a squad fizzing with a combination of talent and experience.

Whether it is Cam Dolan and JP du Plessis' years of service to the club or the addition of 11-try wing Taniela Filimone, a fine balance has been struck in the Deep South.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the boys that have been here for three or four years," NOLA's Reece Botha said. "It starts with them setting a good example of what the team wants.

"Our GM, Ryan Fitzgerald, harps on a lot about us not being able to play well unless we feel good around each other.

"It is a big point for him to be sure that the team gels well. Everyone realizes that we have to work together to make this thing work, or we can just fight each other and have a season that no one wants to talk about.

"It shows the character of the boys that have come in and want to get work done."

The Chicago Hounds enter the postseason as the Eastern Conference's third-place team.

Just five points from their Conference semifinal opponents, NOLA, and a home knockout clash, the men from the Midwest can take a lot of confidence from an impressive regular season.

Finishing with an 8-7-1 record in their first season as an Eastern Conference side, Chicago will be calling upon their Week 6 win over the Gold in Louisiana.

Picking up an impressive 38-21 win on the road, the Hounds know what it takes to win in New Orleans.

Despite only being in their second year as a franchise, the Hounds have plenty of nous among their ranks.

Whether it is club captain Billy Meakes in the midfield, Dylan Fawsitt's 12 tries from the front-row or loose forward Lucas Rumball, it is a battle-hardened at the disposal of interim head coach, Rob Webber.

Confidence will be in no short supply, either.

The Hounds picked up three wins out of a possible four to finish the regular season.

Starting June off with a loss to a dogged Dallas Jackals team before reeling out wins against the San Diego Legion, Anthem RC, and Miami Sharks.

"It means a lot," Chicago's Nate Augspurger said. "When I moved from San Diego to Chicago, it was to make sure that Chicago was a Playoff team.

"It means a lot to the boys that were here last year, too. There have been many things that have improved from last year to this year, and the organization really wants to be at the top.

"For all of us in Chicago, being in the Playoffs in year two is a pretty big deal, and we are excited about the opportunity.

"To reach the Conference Finals, we are going to have to go on the road and play in a hot environment where it is not going to be nice for anyone.

"The willingness to go one more than our opposition is going to get us to the Conference Finals and to beat an opponent that has quietly had a stellar year to host a Playoff game.

"If we can go out there and fire the shots that we want to fire, I think we will be in the Conference Finals."

Written by Joe Harvey

