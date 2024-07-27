Eastern Conference Final Review: New England Book Place in Championship Final

Reigning champions, the New England Free Jacks won the Eastern Conference for a second year running thanks to a 23-17 victory against the Chicago Hounds.

Roving full-back Reece Macdonald was named Player of the Match for his two-try haul in the fixture.

Now, the men from Massachusetts will wait and see which of the Seattle Seawolves and Dallas Jackals will be joining them at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium in a week> While they ended the clash as victors, New England did not have everything their own way.

A last-gasp tackle from the Free Jacks' Jed Melvin kept Maclean Jones out in the opening exchanges, and Nicolas Revol-Pitt could have scored the game's opening try if Andrew Quattrin's calf had not held up the ball.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Reece Macdonald finally broke the deadlock at an anxious Veteran's Memorial Stadium.

Launching phases following a failed lineout move, New England created space out wide. When Oscar Lennon went against the grain to unleash Jayson Potroz, a lofted pass left to Paula Balekana and an inside ball were enough to send the New Zealander across the whitewash.

Having enjoyed his first foray over the try line, Macdonald decided to add a solo effort to his tally.

Collecting a Nick McCarthy kick in his own half, the 27-year-old zigged and zagged past Hounds jerseys to double his team's lead in three minutes.

That double blow meant that the Hounds had plenty of work to do.

Luke Carty saw a long-range penalty attempt fail to hit the target as Chicago began to find a foothold.

Mounting pressure finally paid off on the stroke of half-time when Nate Augspurger made his way over the whitewash after a marauding Adriaan Carlese run.

With Carty's conversion, the gap was just three points between the two clubs at half-time and set up a grandstand second 40 minutes in Massachusetts.

To settle their nerves when the second half resumed, Potroz slotted a penalty to keep the reigning champions on top.

As Chicago continued to frustrate their hosts, New England's Conor Keys received a yellow card for cynical play.

From the resulting penalty, Carty put the Midwesterners back within touching distance.

Even so, the Hounds had to wait until after Keys returned to register another try.

Potroz had restored a six-point lead for the Free Jacks shortly before, but even with all their numbers, they could not stop Dylan Fawsitt from rumbling over the try line at the back of a trademark Hounds lineout maul.

After adding the conversion from out wide, Carty and his teammates were protecting a narrow lead and place in the Championship Final in the final 15 minutes.

It is a mark of champions to find a way to win even with the odds stacked against them.

Not having played their most sparkling or attractive rugby, New England was skillful as they battled back up the field to get within scoring distance.

While working through the phases, Quattrin provided the finishing touch and got the Free Jacks faithful roaring again.

It was a roar that did not peter out.

From the moment Quattrin touched down to Potroz's enthusiastic kick to touch that ended the fixture, the Free Jacks were self-assured as they named themselves Eastern Conference champions for a second year running.

New England's Reece Macdonald said: "The boys are just pumped. It was an unbelievable effort from the full team.

"The support was amazing. They really get behind us. I'm just so happy.

"We are going to get a good recovery in, plan our next few steps, enjoy this and then the next job happens."

