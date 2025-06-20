Eastern Conference Final Preview: New England Free Jacks vs Chicago Hounds: June 21 at 1PM ET ESPN2

June 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Written by Joe Harvey

On Saturday afternoon, there will be a familiarity when the New England Free Jacks host the Chicago Hounds in the Eastern Conference Final. Tickets available here.

In a repeat of the same fixture from a year ago, the two teams will go toe-to-toe at the two-time champions' Veterans Memorial Stadium home to reach the showpiece finale on Saturday, June 28.

A year ago, New England triumphed thanks to a hard-fought 23-17 win, but in the time since, both teams have been on their own journeys to get back to this stage after each side finished the regular season with an 11-5 record.

Like 12 months ago, the Free Jacks topped their division under returning coach Ryan Martin, while under first-year coach Chris Latham, the Hounds have climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference, just two points off this weekend's hosts.

The Free Jacks overcame the Miami Sharks 32-10 to claim their place in the Conference Finals.

To take their place in the final four, the hosts got the scoring underway after just 20 seconds when Paula Balekana was sent over the whitewash by Ben LeSage before further tries for Simon-Peter Toleafoa, Le Roux Malan, and Andrew Quattrin.

"With good, tenacious team, it will keep you on your toes and force you to play good rugby," Quattrin said.

"We knew their back-row was great and very good over the ball, and we would have to be very tight around that part of our game.

"Consistency on defense was key. I think that allowed us to gain the advantage."

Since arriving in Quincy, Massachusetts, ahead of the 2023 season, Quattrin has become a firm fan favorite.

A key figure in the team's back-to-back MLR titles, the 28-year-old has also become heavily involved in community projects.

Whether it has been coordinating food deliveries for veterans or initiating Operation Sock Drop (a sock collection for those in need), the Canadian's efforts have shown that the Free Jacks are much more than just a sports team.

So, hosting an Eastern Conference Final in front of a community engaged with every player on the field is even more special.

"Hosting is super important," Quattrin said. "The fan gameday experience brings a lot of energy from our fans that filters down to us on the field.

"The huzzahs, the chants, and the cheers honestly fill us with so much energy. The venue is so intimate that it makes it feel like you're all in together with the fans."

All of 2025, the phrase that has followed the Free Jacks around is 'three-peat.'

For two seasons in a row, New England has ruled North America and maintained its best-in-class trajectory under Martin after his return to Massachusetts in the offseason.

But just as much as a third Shield in as many years is on offer, proceedings have an added New England feel.

The Championship is being held in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, at Centreville Bank Stadium, just 37.4 miles separate from the venue Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"It would be super special," Quattrin said. "We only have our eyes on this weekend and playing a big physical team. You can't look past that.

"It's big for rugby fans in New England regardless of if we're in it. Some have been rugby fans all their life, and now they get to see a professional final in their backyard.

"I know New England would love to see it, but there's this game to face before we can even talk about it. You can't look past it."

To reach a second Eastern Conference Final in a row, Chicago picked up a 27-16 win against Old Glory DC.

Chris Latham's team put on an impressive second-half performance, scoring 17 unanswered points to overturn a 16-10 deficit at the break.

Utilizing their kicking game and intense defensive pressure, the Hounds wore down the Flags beneath the sun at SeatGeek Stadium and advanced to the final four.

Tim Swiel played the full 80 minutes for Chicago in the contest and has played a significant part in the team's campaign with 14 appearances in 2025.

A supremely experienced player, the 32-year-old South African has used his years of experience playing top-flight rugby in England, Scotland, and Japan to take the Midwesterners to the Championship.

"We knew Old Glory had a strong, expansive game with dangerous backs," Swiel said.

"We nullified their onslaught in the first half and used the wind to our advantage in the second half.

"We believe strongly in our processes and remain composed to fight back."

Already in 2025, Chicago and New England have played one another twice.

In Week 3, the Hounds registered a mightily impressive 36-7 win in Illinois, while the Free Jacks won the return leg at Veterans Memorial Stadium in May.

Those engaging performances can offer a blueprint for how this Saturday's game could play out. At the same time, the added lure of a place in the Championship creates an extra layer of intensity as a three-match series this year reaches its conclusion.

"New England is always a tough game," Swiel said. "Their aggressive defense and kicking game is how they build momentum.

"For us, it's about sticking to our strengths to overcome anything they throw at us.

"We have spoken about the two fixtures we played against them this year. We take lots of positives from those two outings and can build nicely into this decider."

In a short time, the Hounds established themselves as a force.

Having spent their inaugural campaign in the Western Conference, the past two years have seen them garner third (2024) and second-place finishes in the East.

But in addition to good results on the field, a strong culture has been fostered off it, contributing significantly to the development of a game-winning depth.

A next-man mentality has allowed Peyton Wall to put himself firmly in the running for Rookie of the Year and see Chris Hilsenbeck thrive in the fly-half jersey after he started the season behind Swiel.

You then throw in a wealth of talent provided by the league's all-time leading try scorer, Dylan Fawsitt, or a vastly experienced player like Lucas Rumball, and there is no reason why the Hounds cannot make the Championship.

"Winning the Eastern Conference Final would be special," Swiel said.

"We have worked hard all season, and the high-performance culture built at the Hounds this year has put us in this position.

"My time so far in Chicago has been rewarding. This year's winning culture has been a highlight, along with growing friendships with teammates from all over the globe.

"The city of Chicago is amazing, and so are our fans."







Major League Rugby Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.