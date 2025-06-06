Dunn-Martin's 26 Points Helps Montreal Cruise to Dominant Home Win

Basketball is a game of runs, and the best teams maintain leads established early. Montreal did just that on Friday, scoring 105 points - the most the franchise has ever scored in a single game.

Montreal's Tavian Dunn-Martin put on a three-point clinic in the first half. In the first quarter, he crossed Edmonton's Torin Dorn Jr. out of his shoes and nailed a triple. Montreal's Ben Stevens then got a block on the defensive end, fueling back-to-back triples for Dunn-Martin. His transition pull-up three-pointer triggered a timeout and Montreal was up 24-11.

The second quarter didn't get any easier for Edmonton. Montreal's co-captain Quincy Guerrier took a backseat as the 5-foot-8 Dunn-Martin continued to give the 3,300-plus Montreal fans a taste of Fred VanVleet-esque undersized, dazzling guard play.

Dunn-Martin set a screen down low, then flew off a flair screen, and cashed a triple. He hit a step-back three on Hornsby before Montreal guard Malcolm Duvivier's second three-pointer forced a timeout.

Dunn-Martin continued to turn the excitement dial up. When the league's third-leading scorer Sean East II hit a triple to keep the lead within 20 points, Dunn-Martin used his teammate's screen and embarrassed Edmonton's Elijah Miller, hitting a near-logo three-pointer.

The three-point clinic was not Martin's alone as Duvivier splashed three triples in the second, helping Montreal to a 26-point lead at halftime.

Establishing a dominant first half meant Montreal's role players moved to the driver's seat in the second half. "We got some dogs coming off the bench," Dunn-Martin said with enthusiasm. "They come in and give 100% effort every time." Montreal's bench had 37 points, and Kevin Osawe and Dontay Bassett both had 13 points. Montreal head coach Jermaine Small referred to Osawe as the team's best player tonight.

The second half went better for Edmonton. Forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton came alive in the third quarter and scored all his points inside. "It was just finding my rhythm. I knew our team needed to make a run," he said.

"Edmonton could have folded and gave up, but they pushed us," Small said. "They adjusted in the second half."

Montreal limited Edmonton's star East to five points in the first quarter, but he still finished the game with a game-high 27 points.

"He's the first person we talked about all week," Small said to sideline reporter Gabriela Hebert at the start of the game. "He needs the ball in his hands to score, so take the ball out of his hands as much as possible and just throw a lot of bodies at him."

Small said that he will need to review film to see some of the mistakes made in the second half. Montreal was only up 18 points going into Target Time despite establishing a bigger lead before, though they shot an amazing 63 per cent from inside the arc and 42 per cent outside of it.

CEBL had its first five-game night in its history. Montreal faced its first real test after defeating the league-worst Brampton Honey Badgers twice, and held them to 68.5 points through two games. Prior to tonight's game, Montreal led the league in assists per game (27), but topped its own record with 31 tonight.







