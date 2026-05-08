DUNKMAN, Founded by Shaquille O'Neal, Provides Uniforms and Gear for the UPSHOT League Ahead of Inaugural Season Launch

Published on May 8, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT) News Release







(Jacksonville, Florida) - Dunkman, the apparel and brand platform founded by basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, has designed and delivered a new generation of uniforms for the UPSHOT League as the league prepares for its inaugural season tipping off May 15.

Through this partnership, Dunkman's supply of all on-court uniforms, shoes and gear bring a bold, modern aesthetic and performance-driven innovation to a league built around expanding access and opportunity for elite women's basketball players.

"It's about time women's basketball is being recognized," said O'Neal. "I'm a big fan--these players can really play. There are more great players than there are opportunities, and the UPSHOT League, which tips off on the 15th, is creating those opportunities."

The UPSHOT League enters the market at a pivotal moment for the sport, with rising fan engagement and a deep talent pipeline seeking additional professional platforms. The partnership with Dunkman underscores a shared commitment to elevating the visibility, professionalism, and cultural impact of the women's game.

"Women's basketball is in an era of celebration with the advocates and allies who are joining the fold," said Donna Orender, Co-Founder and Commissioner of the UPSHOT League. "The UPSHOT League is rooted in opportunity--opportunity for players, coaches, markets, and partners to grow the game in new ways. It's energy-infusing to feel all of basketball and all basketball fans lean into that spirit. Partnerships like this with Dunkman help bring that vision to life in real ways on and off the court."

Dunkman's involvement extends beyond uniforms, aligning with the league's broader mission to create a dynamic, culturally relevant platform that resonates with both traditional basketball audiences and new fans alike.

The UPSHOT League's inaugural season tips off May 15, 2026, with teams in Jacksonville (Waves), Charlotte (Crown), Savannah (Steel) and Greensboro (Groove). Expansion teams for next season have already been announced in Baltimore and Nashville.







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