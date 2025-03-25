DRAMA in Tacoma with HUGE Playoff Implications+ Savage Deep Dive: MASL Monday

The Major Arena Soccer League is heading toward the playoff and MASL Monday has you covered! A controversial referring decision in Tacoma went the way of the Tacoma Stars. Alex and Phil go through the call and what it means for the playoffs. The St. Louis Ambush still control their destiny heading into in the final week of the regular season, and the Empire Strykers battled hard against the San Diego Sockers, but ultimately fell short. Oscar Sanchez also joins to do a big review of the Chihuahua Savage and if they can win their third straight Ron Newman Cup Final!

