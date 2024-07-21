Do the Outlaws Have the Best Rookie Class in the PLL?

July 21, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







Four Denver rookies put up 16(!!!) combined points in their win against Philadelphia Waterdogs.

