DJ Marshmello to Rock the Stage at 2024 Major League Rugby Championship

June 21, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - Major League Rugby and the San Diego Legion are proud to announce that internationally renowned musical artist, DJ Marshmello, will perform live at Snapdragon Stadium as part of the festivities for the 2024 Major League Rugby Championship. The league's annual title match is slated for Aug. 4, 2024, at 1 p.m. (PT) / 4 p.m. (ET) on FOX, marking Marshmello's first-ever live music performance at the iconic Snapdragon Stadium.

Christopher Comstock, known professionally as DJ Marshmello, is a celebrated American electronic music producer and DJ. Renowned for his signature white helmet with a smiling face, Marshmello has captivated audiences worldwide and won numerous awards, including multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

With hits like "Silence," "Wolves," "Friends," "Alone," and "Happier," Marshmello has achieved multi-platinum status and earned a massive global following. "Happier" is one of his most successful tracks to date, reaching the Top 10 in multiple countries and dominating the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a record 69 weeks.

Marshmello's global reach is so profound that he has more than 57.1 million followers on YouTube, solidifying his status as a leading figure in the music industry. His live performance will bring together the worlds of top-flight rugby and electrifying dance music.

"A world-class championship deserves a world-class entertainer, which is why we're thrilled to welcome Marshmello to the MLR Championship," said Nic Benson, CEO of MLR. "He's one of the most recognizable DJs in the world, giving us a special opportunity to welcome his legions of fans to America's biggest rugby event of the year. There's no better way to cap off another successful MLR season than with Marshmello headlining our season-ending title in San Diego."

"We're thrilled to host the Major League Rugby Championship right here in San Diego, home to the best rugby stadium in the country. It's the perfect stage to showcase the sport and amplify its presence in SoCal. Plus, we're bringing in some world-class music talent to make it an unforgettable experience at the intersection of sports and entertainment!," said David Haigh, CEO of the San Diego Legion.

"We believe hosting the MLR Championship at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, alongside a performance by Marshmello, will drive a lot of attention and excitement. Combining sports with music is a fantastic way to engage a diverse set of fans, and it's an excellent opportunity to showcase the growing popularity of rugby in the U.S.," said Ryan Patterson, owner of the San Diego Legion.

The 2024 MLR Championship, hosted in San Diego, will feature the top teams from the East and West conferences after an intense 18-week regular season. The Quest for the Shield culminates in a single elimination tournament starting on July 20, leading to the ultimate showdown for the coveted MLR Shield.

Last year, the New England Free Jacks captured their first league title with a win over the San Diego Legion by a score of 25-24 in an adrenaline-charged MLR Championship held in Chicago. It was the first-ever neutral site final for the MLR Championship, setting the stage for the continued growth of rugby in the U.S. headed into this year's title match in San Diego.

Tickets for the MLR Championship and Mashmello's performance at Snapdragon Stadium are on sale now. Secure your seats today to be part of this historic event. Fans can visit https://sdlegion.com/tickets to purchase tickets, while exclusive fan packages will be available soon via Sportsbreaks.com, the official fan travel partner of the MLR Championship. Click here for more information

The MLR Championship will be live on FOX in the U.S. and available internationally on The Rugby Network.

