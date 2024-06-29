Denver Outlaws Rookie Graham Bundy Jr. Has a Breakout Game

June 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

The Georgetown alum went OFF in his third pro-game. Graham Bundy Jr. led the Denver Outlaws in scoring tonight with five points (3G, 1 2PTG).

