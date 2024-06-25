DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS from Weeks 1-3

June 25, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







The best hits, turnovers, checks and defensive highlights from the first three weeks of the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.