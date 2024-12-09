December 9 Transactions Update

Signings and other preparations for the 2025 Arena Football season continue as teams continue to fill out their rosters and schedule tryouts to find talent. Be sure to check out the Tryouts page to see which teams are hosting open tryout opportunities for 2025! Here is the December 9 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Darius Morrison SW Kansas RB

Johnny Hudson Nashville DL

