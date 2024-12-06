December 6 Transactions Update

After a pause in updates yesterday, we are back with more updates for the 2025 Arena Football One season! Lots of things are happening behind the scenes as we finalize partnerships and build out some exciting new avenues for fan engagement. The teams of AF1 continue to prepare to bring the exciting game of arena football to their communities nationwide.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Kory Curtis Nashville QB

Alexander Heil SW Kansas OL

Tristen Vance Albany FB/LB

Duane Brown Albany WR

Collyn Anderson Oregon QB

Braden Wingle Billings QB

Joshua Zacher Albany OL

Lance Lawson Arizona WR

Charles McCullum Jr. Arizona QB

