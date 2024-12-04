December 4 Transactions Update

As preparations continue for the 2025 Arena Football One season the teams of AF1 are signing talented players who are excited to bring arena football back to fans. All twelve teams in AF1 are preparing diligently for the 2025 season and will deliver an entertaining on-field product. Here is the December 4 Transaction Update for the 2025 AF1 season.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Rondale Messer SW Kansas DB

Ikenna Ahumibe Wilkes-Barre DL

Ka'Von Smith Nashville WR/DB

Carlton Brown Nashville FB/LB

