December 2 Transactions Update

December 2, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







After a restful Thanksgiving Break, we are back with more Arena Football One transactions! Our teams continue to get ready for the 2025 season and are building strong teams to compete for an arena football championship this season. Here is the December 2 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Arthur Anderson IV Corpus Christi WR/QB

Quintavius Workman Corpus Christi WR

Roderick Henderson Orlando DL

John Williams Corpus Christi WR

Ezrah Thibodeaux Nashville DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 team.

George Lira Salina LB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from December 2, 2024

December 2 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.