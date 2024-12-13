December 13 Transactions Update

December 13, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We are excited by the announcements that are upcoming and will continue to keep fans informed as more announcements keep coming. There are many things in the works, and we continue to build towards an amazing debut season for 2025. Arena Football One remains committed to our fans and delivering the best experience on game day and beyond. Here is the December 13 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Tre Long Nashville WR

Caleb Smith Nashville WR

Kyle Davis Nashville OL

Justin Alexandre Nashville DL

Brandon Brice Billings DB

The following players have been released from their letters of intent (LOI) by their respective AF1 teams.

Raphael Turner Orlando OL/DL

