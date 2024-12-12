December 12 Transactions Update

December 12, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







There are big things on the horizon over the next few days for Arena Football One! We are excited to keep building towards our 2025 season, with new partners joining us daily as we build our league. The teams of AF1 remain committed to bringing in top-level talent and creating opportunities for players to showcase their talents on the gridiron. Here is the December 12 Transaction Update.

Tim Keith will be a key signing for the Wilkes-Barre Arena Football team. He is a veteran of the 50-yard game and has showcased playmaking abilities. He is a big target in the passing game and will be able to make a difference in the up-tempo Wilkes-Barre offense. Keith should be a strong veteran presence and a reliable option for Fred Payton.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Kyle Rinsky Wilkes-Barre OL

Marcus Bragg Nashville DL

Roderick Perry Nashville DL

Tim Keith Wilkes-Barre WR

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from December 12, 2024

December 12 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.