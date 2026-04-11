Dangerous Tackle & Flopping Epidemic! MASL Quarterfinals Breakdown: Under Review

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







In this episode of Under Review, Ryan and Phil break down the biggest refereeing decisions from the Ron Newman Cup quarterfinal matchups, including the Empire Strykers vs Milwaukee Wave and Kansas City Comets vs St. Louis Ambush. The headline moment features a dangerous tackle from Marco Fabián that results in a major penalty-was it the correct disciplinary outcome? The episode also dives into multiple instances of embellishment, with Ryan delivering strong criticism of players accused of flopping and examining how officials should handle simulation. From game management to player safety, this episode unpacks the most controversial and defining calls of the postseason so far.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.