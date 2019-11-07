CT Tigers to Honor Veterans Day with a Special Offer

NORWICH, CT- The Connecticut Tigers are proud to honor our military heroes once again this Veterans Day by offering a special "thank you" offer.

For the seventh straight year, any current or former military member who comes to the Dodd Stadium box office on Monday, November 11, 2019 between 9 am and 5 pm will receive two complimentary ticket vouchers redeemable for a premium box seat to any 2020 regular season game at Dodd Stadium. The offer is only valid in person at the Dodd Stadium box office and some form of military identification must be shown.

"We are very proud of our ties to the military community here in Southeastern Connecticut and we enjoy taking this opportunity to say THANK YOU to these brave men and women," said Connecticut Tigers General Manager Dave Schermerhorn. "We look foward to seeing them here at the ballpark for a night of fun and baseball next summer."

The Connecticut Tigers were recently named the New York-Penn League's nominee for Minor League Baseball's Charles K. Murphy "Patriot Award" for the third consecutive season. The award is presented annually to one Minor League Baseball club or individual employed by a club for outstanding support of and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community. The award will be presented at the Baseball Winter Meetings in December in San Diego, California.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers located at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. The team is currently in the process of rebranding with a new hometown identity for the coming 2020 season. The new team name and logos will be unveiled later in November. 2020 season memberships to "The Club" and team merchandise are now on sale! The front office and box office is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person or by calling 860-887-7962.

