CT Tigers Open 2018 Season with a Bang on Friday, June 15
June 14, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release
NORWICH, Ct. - The Connecticut Tigers open their 2018 New York Penn-League season with a three-game homestand beginning Friday, June 15 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lowell Spinners (Boston Red Sox affiliate). Opening Night is presented by Holmgren Subaru in North Franklin and will feature a postgame fireworks spectacular courtesy of Liberty Bank. The weekend celebration continues Saturday, June 16 with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. and concludes on Sunday, June 17 with a family-friendly 4:05 p.m. start time.
Friday, June 15 vs. Lowell Spinners at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Opening Night presented by Holmgren Subaru: The Connecticut Tigers open their 38-game home schedule at Dodd Stadium with a rivalry matchup against the Lowell Spinners (Red Sox affiliate) presented by Holmgren Subaru in North Franklin.
Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Holmgren Subaru: The first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2018 CT Tigers magnet schedule.
Friday Fireworks presented by Liberty Bank: The first of six Friday Fireworks spectaculars will light up the skies above Dodd following the conclusion of the game (weather permitting).
The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by Fields Memorial School and the first pitch will be thrown by Peter Nystrom, Mayor of Norwich.
Saturday, June 16 vs. Lowell Spinners at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
NEW Saturday Start Time: All six Saturday home games for the 2018 Connecticut Tigers will now begin with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.
Tigers Power Bank Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a CT Tigers Power Bank Portable Charger compatible with smartphones, tablets, and portable game systems.
The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by Canterbury Elementary School.
Sunday, June 17 vs. Lowell Spinners at 4:05 p.m. Gates open at 3:00 p.m.
Father's Day: The Connecticut Tigers welcome fathers from all over New England to celebrate.
Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation: 2018 marks the third year that Minor League Baseball and the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation partner to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of screening for early detection. 1,000 mini-bat keychains and 1,000 informational brochures will be handed out at the Dodd Stadium gates.
Have a Catch presented by Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative: All kids are encouraged to bring their glove for Have a Catch in the outfield after the game.
Kids Run the Bases presented by Ben & Jerry's: Following every Sunday and Wednesday home game this season, all kids are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases and get a coupon for a free ice cream cone at Ben & Jerry's inside Mohegan Sun.
