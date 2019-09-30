CT Tigers Nominated for Minor League Baseball Patriot Award

September 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





NORWICH, CT - The New York-Penn League has announced the Connecticut Tigers have been selected as the league's nominee for Minor League Baseball's Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award for the third consecutive season. The award began in 2016 and is presented annually to one Minor League Baseball club or individual employed by a club for outstanding support of and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community.

The award is named for longtime Florida State League President and U.S. Army veteran Charles K. Murphy, who passed away in February of 2015. A retired Lieutenant Colonel after 21 years in the U.S. Army, Murphy broke into professional baseball in 1975 and led the Florida State League from 1990 until his passing.

The winner of the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award will be announced at the annual Baseball Winter Meetings Banquet, December 8th in San Diego, California.

"We are so proud to be nominated for the third consecutive season, by our peers, for this honor." said Connecticut Tigers General Manager Dave Schermerhorn. "We take great pride in our programs to honor and thank the brave men and women of the armed forces for their sacrifices."

Some examples of work done by the Tigers to thank and honor the military in our area include a $2 discount on all tickets for every home game with military ID as well as inviting veterans to Dodd Stadium each Veterans Day for a tour of the stadium and a pair of free tickets to a game the following season.

Each season one Friday home game is Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau Military Line. All current and/or former military members and their guests can receive a ticket and food voucher redeemable for a hot dog, bag of chips and bottled soft drink all for just $7.

In addition, Military Appreciation Night includes the celebration of the CT Military All-Stars program. Fans in the community are asked to submit their nominations for their Military All-Star. A panel of judges then select nine nominees to be honored

on the field prior to the annual Military Appreciation Night. In addition, the nine honorees are featured in a baseball card set given away to the first 1,000 fans through the gates that night.

The Tigers also helped to raise funds for military families through the auction of game-worn military themed jerseys from Military Appreciation Night, benefitting the Better Business Bureau Military Line Student Ethics Scholarship.

"The Connecticut Better Business Bureau's Military Line program seeks to equip those who serve, and their families, with the tools they need to navigate an ever-changing and often complex marketplace," said Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut Director of Marketing, Communications and Community Relations Jackie MacKnight. "Working with the Tigers over the last seven seasons has allowed us to raise monies for our BBB Student Ethics Scholarship fund to benefit Connecticut collegebound students and other educational initiatives."

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. The team is currently in the process of rebranding and will have a new, unique hometown identity for the 2020 season. 2020 season memberships are on sale! The front office and box office is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person or by calling 860-887-7962.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from September 30, 2019

CT Tigers Nominated for Minor League Baseball Patriot Award - Connecticut Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.