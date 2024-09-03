CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Team-By-Team Breakdown of the Playoff Picture Ahead of Final Push

September 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down where every team stands ahead of the final playoff push.

They dive into all eight clubs, looking at the key storylines that will decide which team lifts the CPL Shield and which five will battle it out for the North Star Cup.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer. --

