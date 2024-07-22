CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen: Halifax Climb up the Table as Draws Elsewhere Create a Logjam

July 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down all the action from week 15 as the first half of the regular season comes to an end.

At the end of the show producer Benedict Rhodes hopped on for a few final thoughts on Stoppage Time. Make sure you send in your questions and comments, and we'll get to them each week!

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches.

--

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 22, 2024

Pacific FC Signs Forward Devin O'Hea - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.