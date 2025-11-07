Countdown to the Draft: Official Order Is Set

The order of selection for the first-ever WPBL Draft has been officially determined.

On October 29th, the league's law firm used a fair random selection process to set the sequence for team picks in an official ceremony.

San Francisco secured the coveted first pick, followed by Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

The draft will proceed in snake order - meaning after every 4 picks, the order reverses-to ensure balance among the four founding teams.

This marks another key milestone as the league prepares to welcome its first class of professional women's baseball players.







