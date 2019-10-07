Connecticut Tigers Unveil Finalists for New Team Name

NORWICH, CT- The Connecticut Tigers have taken the next step towards a new identity and announce the finalists for their new hometown name. The team now asks for fan input on the five finalist names. Fans can vote on their favorite by visiting cttigers.com through Friday, October 18th. The new name will then be unveiled in November.

In April the team asked for the community's input and suggestions, receiving nearly 700 responses.

"We really enjoyed the passion and creativity shown by our fans through their suggestions." said Connecticut Tigers General Manager Dave Schermerhorn. "We're excited to unveil five finalists for names that we feel represent our community's history as well as the fun and excitement of Minor League Baseball."

In alphabetical order, the five finalists, with descriptions, are:

Norwich Golden Roses

The Golden Roses pays tribute to Norwich's history as "The Rose of New England" which led to the moniker of The Rose City. Norwich was known as a center of wealth, commerce and influence. Immigrants coming to the area were told the streets were "paved in gold". In fact, in 1959 a small street was actually paved in tar with gold flakes during the city's 300th anniversary celebration.

Norwich Mill Mules

The Mill Mules celebrates Norwich's rich textile history. Large mills sprang up along the three rivers that flow into the city in neighborhoods such as Taftville, Occum, Yantic and Greeneville which all became "mill towns" where hardworking citizens turned raw materials and goods arriving at Norwich Harbor into good ole American products.

Norwich Narwhals

The Narwhals is a tribute to the Unicorn of the Sea, allegedly seen by merchant sailors as they sailed to and from Chelsea Landing at the Norwich harbor, bringing goods across the Atlantic to and from the city. Whether real or imagined, these creatures helped fuel the legend of the Norwich ship captain.

Norwich Salty Dogs

The Salty Dogs celebrates the city's legendary seafaring captains, and the gritty "tough as nails" attitude the community embraces. A salty dog is a nickname for a sailor who has spent much of his or her life aboard a ship at sea. Many of the buildings still standing from this era in the Norwich harbor area bear a plaque with the names of these captains that once called them home.

Norwich Sea Unicorns

The Sea Unicorns is a tribute to the mythical sea creatures and lore that legendary Norwich sea captains would see and experience during their travels. These captains were known for their skill in avoiding imperial taxation during peacetime and later at eluding warships during war but would also bring back to Norwich tall tales of close encounters with mythical creatures along the way.

