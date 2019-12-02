Connecticut Tigers to Unveil New Team Name and Logos December 5th

NORWICH, CT - The Connecticut Tigers will unveil a new hometown team name and identity in a ceremony Thursday, December 5th at Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School in Norwich. The event will be open to the public and media. Doors will open at 3:45 pm and the program will begin at 4:15 pm.

"We're extremely excited to unveil our new identity that will represent the history of Norwich and Southeastern Connecticut while also staying true to the family fun and excitement of Minor League Baseball," said Connecticut Tigers General Manager Dave Schermerhorn. "The support from our fans, sponsors and the City of Norwich has been tremendous over the last ten seasons and we're looking forward to strengthening those bonds with a new hometown identity that will be uniquely ours".

New team merchandise will be made available at the event and at the new team website following the program. In addition, extended hours for the team store at Dodd Stadium will allow fans the opportunity to shop in person beginning Friday, December 6th.

In April of 2019 the Tigers asked for fan suggestions for a new team name, receiving over 700 entries. Working with San Diego-based design firm Brandiose the team then asked for fan input on five finalists in early October: The five finalists (in alphabetical order) are Norwich Golden Roses, Norwich Mill Mules, Norwich Narwhals, Norwich Salty Dogs and Norwich Sea Unicorns.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers located at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2020 season memberships to The Club, and team merchandise are now on sale! The front office and box office is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person or by calling 860-887-7962.

