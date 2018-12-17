Connecticut Tigers Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

NORWICH, CT - The Connecticut Tigers, in conjunction with the Detroit Tigers, announce the coaching staff for the 2019 season. Opening Night at Dodd Stadium is set for Sunday, June 16th with a special 7:05 pm gametime and fireworks after the game.

Taking over as Manager in Norwich will be 12-year Major League Baseball veteran catcher Brayan Peña. Peña (36) was born in La Habana, Cuba and made his Major League debut on May 25, 2005 for the Atlanta Braves. He would go on to appear in 638 games for the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals. Peña led the Tigers Gulf Coast League West team to a 37-18 record and a league championship in 2018.

Returning to the Connecticut staff will be Hitting Coach Bill Springman. Springman is in his second season in the Tigers organization after spending the 2017 season as Hitting Coach of the Uni-Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. Springman spent the 2015 season as the Advisor to Player Development and Senior Hitting Advisor for the Kansas City Royals. He previously spent 14 seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization serving in various coaching capacities. Originally drafted by the California Angels in the 7th round of the 1978 amateur draft, the former infielder played three seasons in the Angels Minor League system.

Also returning to Norwich will be Pitching Coach Carlos Bohorquez. A native of Venezuela, Carlos enters his tenth season in the Tigers organization. Bohorquez previously served as Pitching Coach for the Gulf Coast League Tigers and Venezuelan Summer League Tigers. Originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds as a non-drafted free agent in 1999, he spent three seasons as a third baseman before being converted to a pitcher and spending six more seasons in the organization.

Athletic Trainer Sean McFarland will also return to the Connecticut coaching staff in 2019. McFarland was named Athletic Trainer of the Year in the New York-Penn League during the 2018 season. The Wind Lake, Wisconsin native enters his third season in the Tigers organization, having previously served as Athletic Trainer for the Gulf Coast League Tigers in 2017.

