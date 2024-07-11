Commissioner Jeff Fisher to Participate in Book Signing at ArenaBowl

July 11, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3) News Release







Join us at American Dream on July 19th for an exciting event featuring Jeff Fisher, Leonard Marshall, and Gary Myers! Enjoy a live Q&A, book signing, and autographs. Don't miss out!

Arena Football League Commissioner Jeff Fisher will be participating in a Book Signing and Question and Answer session along with Leonard Marshall and author Gary Myers. Myers' book " Once a Giant " tells the story of the 1986 New York Giants Super Bowl season. Marshall was an integral part of that Super Bowl winning squad.

The signing and question and answer session will take place prior to ArenaBowll XXIII on July 19, 2024. ArenaBowl XXXIII is the culmination of the 2024 AFL season and serves as a launchpad for the 2025 AFL Season as well.

Come out to the American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ, and experience all the festivities surrounding ArenaBowl XXXIII .

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.