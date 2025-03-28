Comets' Comeback Takes Down Utica City FC in OT

UTICA, NY - Late-game heroics helped guide the Kansas City Comets (15-6-2) to their largest comeback victory of the season as they defeated Utica City FC (12-9-2) by a 7-6 score in overtime on Friday evening at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

The Comets trailed by three early in the contest and once again in the third quarter, but a second-half comeback was completed when Stefan Mijatovic found Nacho Flores for the equalizer to erase the deficit with 14 seconds left in regulation. After 2:18 into overtime, Lucas Sousa put the Comets ahead for the first time all night, and the Comets' first lead since March 14, with the game-winner from a shootout.

As has been a common theme recently, the opening quarter was one to forget for the Comets. Despite ending the first quarter tied on shots 7-7, the Comets found themselves behind 3-0 for the second consecutive game.

The Comets settled down in the second quarter, but still weren't efficient enough in front of goal. They were unable to score on the power play but Sousa made up for it when he scored in his fourth consecutive game, placing his shot in a nice attacking transition from the Comets. The Comets continued some promising moves forward but were unable to convert as they trailed 3-1 at halftime.

The action really picked up with a five-goal third period. Utica City's three-goal advantage was restored when Mershad Ahmadi scored his 12th of the season, but the Comets came roaring back with goals from Rian Marques, Nacho Flores and Junior Kazeem to tie it up at 4-4 midway through the third.

The hosts retook the lead before the end of the period with a goal from Vini Dantas, but Marques and the Comets responded with another equalizer in the opening minutes of the fourth. Deja vu hit the Comets again, a week after they were denied a late equalizer, after handball controversy led to Gordy Gurson giving UCFC a 6-5 lead 6:44 into the fourth. Having already lost a challenge, the Comets' appeals fell wayside.

The Comets kept battling for a third equalizer, but they kept getting denied. Finally, with 14 seconds left and Zach Reget in as sixth attacker, Stefan Mijatovic rose to the occasion against his former team. The All-Star defender faked a shot with his right before rolling it to his left, sending his defender flying, which opened up a lane to the far post, where Nacho Flores was standing for a slight touch to head it in for the 6-6 equalizer to force overtime.

The overtime winner came after a bad giveaway from Dantas, who played a blind pass backwards that was latched onto by rookie Nathan Durdle. Durdle touched it by Juan Alava, who took Durdle out as the last defender to give the Comets a shootout attempt.

On the shootout attempt, where the Comets have had some struggles, the sure-footed Lucas Sousa stepped forward. The midfielder took one touch to roll it forward before silencing the crowd with a right-footed shot past the keeper to score the game-winner.

"It gives us momentum," Comets coach Stefan Stokic said. "We talked about how important this game and the next game are. It's important to seize this momentum going into the playoffs. It's very important for us to have momentum if we want to have a chance win the championship."

Sousa, Flores and Marques each led the comeback with two goals each. Nicolau Neto also came up with some critical saves and stopped 16 total shots to earn his fourth victory of the season.

Friday's overtime win ensured the Comets of a top four seed in the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. The winner of the Comets' season finale on Sunday against the Baltimore Blast will take the No. 3 seed.

Following Sunday's visit to Baltimore, the Comets will head to San Diego for the playoffs from April 4-6. Fans still have the opportunity to reserve their seat for next season at a discounted price until March 31 at kccomets.com/seasontickets2526.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST UC Diniz (De Andrade) 4:38; UC Belliard (Gurson) 8:15; UC Silva (Dantas) 11:53 None

2ND KC Sousa (Pino) 9:35 UC Ahmadi (bc - tripping) 5:00

3RD UC Ahmadi (De Andrade) 1:48 PP; KC Marques (Sousa) 4:15 PP; KC Flores 6:26; KC Kazeem 7:26; UC Dantas 11:47 KC Vandegriffe (bc - holding) 0:21; KC Palmer (yc - game delay) 0:51; UC Shelier (bc - tripping) 3:00

4TH KC Marques (Reget) 3:52; UC Gurson (Dantas) 6:44; KC Flores (Mijatovic) 14:46 None

OT KC Sousa 2:18 SO UC Alava (bc - tripping) 2:19

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS UTICA CITY

SHOTS 31 28

BLOCKS 6 9

FOULS 14 22

PENALTY MINUTES 7 6

POWER PLAY 1/3 1/1

Attendance - 3,016

