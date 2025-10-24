CJ Kirst 2025 PLL Rookie Highlights

Published on October 24, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video







The best of 2025 First Overall Pick: CJ Kirst.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.