Chris Haynes Joins BIG3 as Sideline Reporter

May 2, 2025 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, the BIG3 announced that NBA Insider and media personality Chris Haynes is joining the BIG3 as a sideline reporter for season eight. Haynes will join returning sideline reporter Rachel DeMita for live BIG3 coverage across CBS and VICE Sports, the recently launched sports vertical from VICE, that will carry 14 hours of live BIG3 games this summer. Haynes' coverage will begin on June 14, 2025, in the BIG3 season opener at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Tickets are available now at big3.com/tickets.

"We're more than happy to welcome Chris to the BIG3 Family," said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube. "He is the best in the business; not only is he loved by fans and players alike, but he also has a deep understanding of the US basketball landscape and the perfect balance of hot takes and insightful commentary. We see this as the next step in our ongoing relationship - one that even saw him make an appearance on the court in our 2022 Celebrity Game. His path into journalism is even more impressive than it is unorthodox, and we are honored to be a part of his journey. We know that together with Rachel DeMita, he will provide BIG3 fans with the sharp and entertaining coverage he's known for all summer long."

Haynes has had an unusual path in the industry. After graduating from Fresno State University at 27, he worked as a security guard while cold-pitching publications and covering the Portland Trail Blazers for free. He eventually was hired by NBC Sports Northwest to cover the Trail Blazers, then moved on to cover the Cleveland Cavaliers during the LeBron James years. He has covered the Golden State Warriors with ESPN before transitioning to NBA Insider at Yahoo Sports, which propelled him to take a role as a sideline reporter for TNT. Fans can find his news-breaking "Haynes Briefs" show on YouTube.

"I want to thank Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz for this amazing opportunity and I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the BIG3 family," said Haynes. "I've covered this league from its inception and it continues to push the boundaries of innovation in basketball, giving fans an up-close and personal look at legends of the game and elite competition. Ice Cube and the entire BIG3 team have built something truly special, and I'm honored to bring my storytelling and coverage to this rapidly-growing league. I can't wait to hit the court, connect with the players, and share the energy and emotion of every moment with the fans."

Haynes joins returning BIG3 broadcasters Avery Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Brian Scalabrine. The latter two will lead BIG3 play-by-play coverage throughout the season. The full lineup of BIG3 on-air talent will be released in the coming weeks and may include some familiar faces from previous BIG3 teams. This announcement follows several on-the-court signings in preparation for season eight, including First-Ballot Hall-of-Famer Dwight Howard, 4X NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, and 2010 fourth overall pick Wes Johnson. Team rosters will continue to be filled and adjusted until the conclusion of the 2025 BIG3 Draft on May 15, streaming live from Las Vegas at 7pm ET.

The full BIG3 broadcast schedule is available at BIG3.com and at @thebig3 on X and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...





BIG3 Stories from May 2, 2025

Chris Haynes Joins BIG3 as Sideline Reporter - BIG3

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.