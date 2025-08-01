Chris Bocklet's Comeback: How Lacrosse Helped Him Recover from a Brain Injury

August 1, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

California Redwoods YouTube Video







This is the story of Redwoods Offensive Coordinator Chris Bocklet's road to recovery from a traumatic brain injury.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.