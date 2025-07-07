Chicago to Host First-Ever Lacrosse Game on a River

(CHICAGO) - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Whirlpool brand are making history this summer, transforming a boat on the Chicago River for the first-ever lacrosse game played on a river. This event leads into the PLL's return to Chicago for a weekend of games played at Northwestern Medicine Field in Martin Stadium.

On Thursday, July 10, a custom Chicago River Boat - retrofitted with a turf lacrosse field - will set sail at 12:30 p.m. CT (starting at 900 S. Wells Street) and travel north through the city's iconic downtown corridor. The floating field will host a high-energy 3-on-3 exhibition featuring professional athletes from both the PLL and the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL).

The boat is scheduled to pause for extended gameplay and fan engagement directly across from the World of Whirlpool in the historical Reid Murdoch building at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT, offering fans and onlookers the opportunity to take in the action along one of Chicago's most scenic stretches.

The best public viewing area will be along the Chicago Riverwalk, located across from Whirlpool's headquarters, between North LaSalle Drive and North Clark Street.

"We're putting a lacrosse field on a river boat and playing 3v3 in the heart of downtown Chicago - how cool is that?" said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This event is celebrating our sport in a way only the PLL and Whirlpool can. Their desire to do extraordinary work in partnership is special."

"We're proud to support the growth of lacrosse in ways that bring people together and celebrate innovation," said Emily Spaeter, Integrated Brand Manager, Whirlpool Brand. "This event is bold, fun, and community-focused - just like the sport and the city. We're excited to be part of it."

The PLL and Whirlpool brand first teamed up in 2023 to welcome the PLL's eight teams to home markets. Whirlpool brand has since become the inaugural founding partner of the Maryland Whipsnakes, and is a founding partner of the WLL. In addition, the PLL and Whirlpool brand work to expand access to lacrosse through equipment restoration, and community and social responsibility endeavors.

Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to ghamilton@premierlacrosseleague.com or enemeth@premierlacrosseleague.com.

The PLL's Chicago Weekend takes place Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, with all eight PLL teams facing off for the league's annual Throwback and Hall of Fame Weekend. To view the game schedule and purchase tickets, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/chicago.







