Championship Series Set
September 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release
South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs, Eastern Division Champions will take on the Clinton LumberKings, Western Division Champions, in the best of five, 2019 MWL Championship Series. Schedule as follows:
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11 & THURSDAY, SEPT. 12, 2019
Clinton LumberKings @ South Bend Cubs
Wed. 7:05 PM EST
Thurs. 7:05 PM EST
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 - Travel Day
SAT., SEPT. 14; SUN., SEPT. 15; & MON., SEPT. 16, 2019
South Bend Cubs @ Clinton LumberKings
Sat. 6:30 PM CST
Sun. 6:30 PM CST
Mon. 6:30 PM CST
Umpires/Hometowns
Emma Charlesworth-Seiler/Golden Valley, MN
AJ Choc/St. Louis, MO
Ray Patchen/Carlsbad, CA
Steven Rios, Jr./El Paso, TX
Bobby Tassone/Somonauk, IL
Clay Williams/Springfield, TN
