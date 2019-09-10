Championship Series Set

September 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs, Eastern Division Champions will take on the Clinton LumberKings, Western Division Champions, in the best of five, 2019 MWL Championship Series. Schedule as follows:

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11 & THURSDAY, SEPT. 12, 2019

Clinton LumberKings @ South Bend Cubs

Wed. 7:05 PM EST

Thurs. 7:05 PM EST

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 - Travel Day

SAT., SEPT. 14; SUN., SEPT. 15; & MON., SEPT. 16, 2019

South Bend Cubs @ Clinton LumberKings

Sat. 6:30 PM CST

Sun. 6:30 PM CST

Mon. 6:30 PM CST

Umpires/Hometowns

Emma Charlesworth-Seiler/Golden Valley, MN

AJ Choc/St. Louis, MO

Ray Patchen/Carlsbad, CA

Steven Rios, Jr./El Paso, TX

Bobby Tassone/Somonauk, IL

Clay Williams/Springfield, TN

