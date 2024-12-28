CFL X World Vision - Geno Lewis

December 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







World Vision Canada travelled to Kenya with Edmonton Elks player, Geno Lewis, and five other CFL players to witness the incredible programs funded by generous donors that are changing communities in the most vulnerable places.

In 2023, 11,782 children across Kenya benefited from educational programs funded by World Vision Canada, improving literacy, providing after-school activities, and upholding their right to learn.

Learn more about how the CFL and World Vision are working together to create lasting change.

Get involved at cfl.worldvision.ca

#imasupporter #worldvision #cfl

