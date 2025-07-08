Sports stats

CFL Return Touchdowns Were out of Control in Week 5

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Return touchdowns stole the spotlight in Week 5. Special teams came up big with highlight-reel plays across the CFL. Watch every trip to the end zone in one wild reel.
