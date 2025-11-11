CFL Plays of the Week - Division Finals 2025
Published on November 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
With a ticket to the Grey Cup on the line, the action didn't disappoint! From incredible catches to game-changing plays, which moments made the Timber Mart Plays of the Week? Watch now to find out!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from November 10, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.