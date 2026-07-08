CEBL Weekly Preview: Where the MVP Race Stands as Season Nears Home Stretch

Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Teddy Allen of the Winnipeg Sea Bears vs. the Edmonton Stingers

(Winnipeg Sea Bears) Teddy Allen of the Winnipeg Sea Bears vs. the Edmonton Stingers(Winnipeg Sea Bears)

No longer can teams use "it's early" as an excuse.

As this CEBL season rolls into July and nears the home stretch, the playoff picture is beginning to emerge, title contenders have fully announced themselves and the race to a new-look post-season is heating up.

On an individual level, the frontrunners for season-ending awards are also starting to form.

Here's a look at a few MVP candidates:

Teddy Allen, Winnipeg Sea Bears

Allen returned to the CEBL after a year off, with a vengeance. The Sea Bears star leads the league in scoring by a wide margin, with his 29.3 points per game, four clear of second place. He's top five in free-throw percentage and has even added a new element on the defensive side, blowing away his previous career high with 36 steals (second in the league) and counting.

The favourite to win the award at this point, the 2023 MVP has also been the focal point of a winning Sea Bears squad that still awaits the return of a fellow former MVP Xavier Moon. Winnipeg leads the West at 10-5, including wins in six of its last seven games.

Could a first, long-awaited championship be in store for Allen next? His MVP-type performance through 15 games certainly indicates that's very much in play.

Myles Powell, Scarborough Shooting Stars

Who's the guy sitting second behind Allen in scoring? That would be Powell, whose CEBL rookie season has seen him guide the Shooting Stars to an eye-popping 14-2 start and a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference.

Powell, an American guard, has taken quickly to Target Score Endings, leading the league with seven winners, while only one other player across the CEBL has even four. His heroics helped launch Scarborough, which started its season with a string of comeback wins and has hardly looked back since.

The 28-year-old Seton Hall product is one of two players averaging at least four three-pointers per game on 35.2 per cent shooting, and he leads his team in assists per game at 4.4, also. MVP-calibre stuff, no doubt, and voters may be inclined to give the tie to the player whose team has a better record if it comes down to Allen and Powell.

Sean East II, Brampton Honey Badgers

This would be among the most poetic wins if East II, last year's MVP runner-up, turned it around and finished first this season. It was looking even likelier when his Honey Badgers raced to a 7-1 start to their season. However, East II's chances took a hit with Brampton on a major slide since then to fall back to 8-7 thanks to six losses in seven games.

Still, East II's name is littered across stat leaderboards, sitting fifth in points per game (22.8), second in assists (7.4), third in steals (2.3) and fifth in free-throw percentage (90.6) - though some of that good work is undone by his 4.2 turnover per game, more than one more than second-place Allen. (That House is third shows that turnovers are simply a byproduct of being the best player on your team, but still). East II has not played since June 27.

Tyrese Samuel, Vancouver Bandits

The reigning Canadian of the year has returned in even better form this season, as Samuel has provided a frontcourt sidekick for House in the Bandits' exploits. The Montreal native is second in rebounds per game (9.4) and the leading Canadian scorer at 18.8 points, which sits third on Vancouver.

Like House, Samuel will also be imperative in the Bandits' transition from Julius to Rans Brempong, especially as he is now in his second season with the organization. Perhaps the mid-season switch and the adversity that comes with it will finally help Vancouver win its long-awaited maiden title after years of regular-season success.

Weekly schedule (Nine games)

Game #77 - Tuesday, July 7 - VAN at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET - Merlis Belsher Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #78 - Wednesday, July 8 - MTL at OTT - 7:30 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #79 - Thursday, July 9 - EDM at WPG - 7 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #80 - Thursday, July 9 - VAN at CGY - 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Saddledome (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #81 - Friday, July 10 - SSS at NRL - 7 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #82 - Friday, July 10 - BHB at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #83 - Saturday, July 11 - VAN at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #84 - Sunday, July 12 - MTL at NRL - 3 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #85 - Sunday, July 12 - CGY at WPG - 2:30 p.m. CDT / 1:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CBC, CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #86 - Sunday, July 12 - BHB at OTT - 4 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 7, 2026

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