CEBL Weekly Preview: Early Results Have Rewritten the League's Landscape

Published on June 10, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Edmonton Stingers layup

() Edmonton Stingers layup()

Edmonton Stingers head coach Jordan Baker had one parting wish for former players Sean East II and Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who both signed in Brampton in free agency, prior to the season.

"Maybe they can now beat some teams in the West not named the Edmonton Singers and get us an opportunity to improve our playoff footing," Baker said.

As Stingers coach and throughout his time in the CEBL, Baker has borne first-hand witness to conference imbalance - just last season, the top three teams in the league by regular-season record each hailed from the West.

Well, it turns out the duo is still paying attention to their ex-coach. The Honey Badgers, who lead the league at 7-1, are 3-1 against the West - though one of those wins did come over the Stingers.

Overall, the Eastern Conference holds a 13-6 record against Western opponents entering this week, marking a dramatic turnaround from last season. Baker's Stingers, meanwhile, sit third in the West at 3-4 despite a 1-2 record against the East.

They'll have a chance to get to .500 on both accounts Saturday in their lone game of the week when they host the Scarborough Shooting Stars, who are hot on the Honey Badgers' heels at 5-1, including a 4-1 mark against the West.

The Shooting Stars have leaned on their big men to propel their fast start to the season as they lead the league in rebounding (43.5 per game), offensive rebounding (12.8 per game) and field-goal attempts (78.8 per game).

Edmonton, which sits middle of the pack in those categories, will have to use its second-ranked defence to stifle the league's scoring leader Myles Powell and Scarborough even if it hoovers up a possession advantage.

As for East II and Ambrose-Hylton over in Brampton, they'll face a pair of Eastern Conference challenges as they look to cement their status as the team to beat.

First up is a trip to Montreal on Wednesday as part of the league's second tripleheader of the season, where they'll meet an Alliance squad that's dropped four of its past five games and sits last in the East at 3-5.

Then, the Honey Badgers return home to host the reigning champion Niagara River Lions, whose uneven start has them at 3-4 and fighting to stay in a playoff spot in the early going. While the River Lions await reinforcements, the Honey Badgers have an opportunity to create separation in the standings before the summer truly hits full swing.

East II has been a key part of Brampton's resurgence, leading the team with 23.9 points and eight assists per game. Just behind him is sharpshooter Cam Tyson, who's connecting on a whopping 51.1 per cent of his three-point attempts, at 20.1 points per game.

One more thing to watch over the Honey Badgers' two-game week: Tyson is just 10 three-pointers away from the franchise's single-season record - yes, already - and with an average of 5.8 per game, he is certainly on pace to challenge the league's record of 70, currently shared by Saskatoon's Justin Wright-Foreman and Winnipeg's Teddy Allen, both set during the 2023 season.

He'll need a pair of big games against Eastern Conference opponents to do it, though - and that's proving to be quite the challenge this season amid a coastal power shift.

Weekly schedule (11 games)

Game #38 - Wednesday, June 10 - SSS at NRL - 7 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #39 - Wednesday, June 10 - BHB at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, RDS, CEBL+)

Game #40 - Wednesday, June 10 - SSK at CGY - 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #41 - Friday, June 12 - CGY at WPG - 7 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #42 - Saturday, June 13 - MTL at NRL - 7 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #43 - Saturday, June 13 - OTT at VAN - 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET - Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #44 - Saturday, June 13 - SSS at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #45 - Sunday, June 14 - WPG at CGY - 4 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #46 - Monday, June 15 - NRL at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET - CAA Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #47 - Monday, June 15 - OTT at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. ET - Merlis Belsher Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #48 - Monday, June 15 - SSS at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET - Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 10, 2026

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