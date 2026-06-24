CEBL Weekly Preview: Bandits Suddenly Face Big Test in West

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Vancouver Bandits eye the basket

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits eye the basket(Vancouver Bandits)

For years now, the Vancouver Bandits have been the class of the West, especially during the regular season.

And to start the 2026 campaign, it all seemed to be much of the same.

Vancouver won seven of its first nine games, reasserting its dominance even before the return of reigning MVP Mitch Creek.

The No. 1 seed was theirs to lose. But suddenly - in the matter of days, really - the West has a new outlook. And a new leader, to boot.

On the back of a four-game winning streak, the Winnipeg Sea Bears vaulted to the top spot in the conference. Meanwhile, simmering in third place are the Saskatoon Mamba, who are riding a four-game winning streak of their own.

Vancouver and Winnipeg will meet in a Western showdown on Saturday in a contest for which both squads are sure to be fired up.

Last week, we looked at the Eastern Conference contenders in this space. Now, it's onto the West.

Bandits (8-4)

Don't mistake some tough competition for panic in Vancouver.

After dropping games against Winnipeg and the Scarborough Shooting Stars, the Bandits rebounded with a big win over the Brampton Honey Badgers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, they've also made a pair of major additions in Creek and Lloyd Pandi, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year.

Creek has shown no signs of rust in two games, averaging a cool 27.5 points to go with 7.5 rebounds and six assists - numbers that all eclipse last season's MVP output.

Pandi has appeared in just one game but made an instant impact with eight points, five rebounds and two steals in the victory over Brampton.

Vancouver's offence is humming along with the most points per game in the league (102.6), and Pandi is sure to help a defence that ranks seventh in points allowed (96.6 per game). The Bandits are also tops in the league in efficiency as well as field-goal, three-point and free-throw percentage.

So, yeah, the lack of panic is warranted.

Sea Bears (8-4)

Winnipeg saw the return of MVP Creek and did the Bandits one better, bringing in three-time MVP Xavier Moon to bolster an offence featuring another former MVP in Teddy Allen.

Moon has yet to hit the court but Allen has more than held down the fort, leading the league with 28.1 points and flashing some defensive acumen with 2.8 steals per game.

Allen, of course, also leads the CEBL with 237 field-goal attempts.

As a team, the Sea Bears boast the highest plus-minus per game at 12.3, four points better than the second-place Shooting Stars. They're top three in the key shooting percentage categories, third in assists and first in steals.

Half of Winnipeg's current run has come against the struggling Calgary Surge - but you can only play the team in front of you, and the Sea Bears have taken care of business. Plus, they routed the Bandits by 33 points on home court on Thursday.

The rematch should be juicy.

Mamba (6-5)

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the three contenders, Saskatoon looked like it'd be battling just to reach the playoffs when it started the season 2-5.

Now above 500, the Mamba are coming for the Western throne. Their four-game streak has consisted of a win over Calgary plus three more over Eastern Conference opponents, including the reigning champion Niagara River Lions.

At the centre of it all for Saskatoon is Jaden Bediako, who has yet to lose when he's been on the court. In his third CEBL season, the Canadian is averaging career highs in points (15.8), rebounds (10.2, leading the league) and field-goal percentage (62.5).

He's found a perfect pick-and-roll partner in the shifty Tavian Dunn-Martin, who tops the Mamba in points (18.9) and assists (6.1).

Saskatoon has allowed the most points per game in the league, but even that appears to be turning around under head coach Isaiah Fox's watch, with the Mamba keeping each opponent under 100 points during their current run.

They'll also have a chance to rise quickly up the standings in the West due to a scheduling quirk which sees them play just two more inter-conference games, setting up a fascinating second half beginning Wednesday at home against Edmonton.

Weekly schedule (Six games)

Game #60 - Wednesday, June 24 - EDM at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST/MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #61 - Friday, June 26 - NRL at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, RDS.ca, CEBL+)

Game #62 - Saturday, June 27 - BHB at SSS - 7 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #63 - Saturday, June 27 - WPG at VAN - 6 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. CDT / 9 p.m. ET - Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #64 - Sunday, June 28 - NRL at OTT - 1 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #65 - Sunday, June 28 - SSK at EDM - 4 p.m. MT/CST / 6 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 24, 2026

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