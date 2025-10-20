CEBL Thanks "Foundational Leader" Mike Morreale

Published on October 20, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) thanks its first Commissioner and Co-Founder for leadership that turned a bold concept into the country's premier professional basketball league.

"When Mike Morreale took on this job, this league was just an idea. Mike was determined to see Canada take its rightful place on the basketball stage with a successful professional league here at home, something many thought could not be done," said CEBL Co-Founder Richard Petko.

"Today, as Mike leaves to take on new challenges after a successful eight years at our helm, the league is firmly established, with 10 teams in six provinces. It features an exciting style of play and innovative rules, and boasts a young, diverse and growing fan base of over 4.1 million. Mike has been, and always will be, our foundational leader."

Founded in 2017 by Niagara River Lions owner Richard Petko and Morreale, the CEBL has evolved from a single-entity model with six charter members to a strong local ownership presence in markets across the country.

"I've decided my journey as Commissioner has come to an end, and that my role in this incredible story has served its purpose," Morreale said. "I proudly and confidently look forward to the future of this amazing league and the wonderful memories yet to be made. I'll always be its biggest supporter, its loudest advocate, and a proud founder."

Morreale thanked the CEBL's "dedicated owners and tremendous players," its passionate fans, its "relentless and hardworking staff," and his "loving and patient" family.

CEBL President Tyler Mazereeuw will oversee the day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives formerly managed by the Commissioner, as the Board continues to evolve the league's leadership structure to support its next phase of growth.

"The CEBL stands poised for its next chapter," Mazereeuw said. "We have an exciting opportunity to build on the strong foundation that Mike Morreale and so many devoted and hard-working people across Canada have built."







