CCBL Travels to Fenway and Last Week of June Recap

We are 65 Cape Cod Baseball League games into the 2024 season and the calendar flips as June fades away and turns into July. Welcome to July, the All-Star game is in sight and division competition is fierce. Today's newsletter takes a look at the 14th annual Cape Cod League Workout at Fenway Park, players of the week, current league standings and so much more.

The CCBL travels to Fenway Park

On Monday all 10 Cape teams traveled to Fenway Park to participate in the 14th annual Cape Cod League Workout. Position players took part in infield and batting practice on the iconic field with a plethora of MLB scouts in attendance. In the evening the Orleans Firebirds scrimmaged a Red Sox Scout team.

For a full rundown on Fenway day activities, visit the CCBL website and social media channels. Photographs by Kyndall Williams, Aidan Conrad and Cate Murray.

Players of the Week: June 22 - 28

Wareham Gatemen second baseman Bobby Boser and Cotuit Kettleers right-handed pitcher Michael Ebner have been named the Cape Cod Baseball League Players of the Week, presented by Del Mar Vacation Rentals, for the week of June 22-28.

Bobby Boser, Wareham's draft eligible second baseman from the University of South Florida, slashed .429/.538/.714 on his way to winning hitter of the week. He picked up nine hits over the course of the week, with four of them going for extra bases. Boser also swiped two bases in Wareham's six games.

Michael Ebner, right-handed pitcher from the University of Southern California, pitched six innings this week for Cotuit. He didn't allow a hit, striking out four batters and picked up the win in each. He leads the Cape League in WHIP (0.22) and batting average against (0.00).

League Standings

Cape Cod League East Division

Team Record Streak

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox 10-3 W3

Harwich Mariners 6-4 W2

Brewster Whitecaps 5-8 L2

Chatham Anglers 5-8 L3

Orleans Firebirds 2-8 L1

Cape Cod League West Division

Team Record Streak

Cotuit Kettleers 9-4 W2

Wareham Gateman 9-4 L2

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 8-4 W3

Bourne Braves 4-8 W1

Falmouth Commodores 3-10 L2

