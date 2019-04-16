Catcher Dylan Shockley Returning to the Paints

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, signed catcher Dylan Shockley for the upcoming 2019 season, which begins May 30 at VA Memorial Stadium.

A native of Minford, Ohio, Shockley played for the Paints during the 2016 season and spent much of last season with the West Virginia Miners before finishing the summer with the Northwoods League's Kalamazoo Growlers.

Shockley hit .318 with the Miners last summer in 33 games and hit 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and drove in 24.

In 28 games last summer, Shockley committed just one error, had one past ball and threw out the third-most baserunners in the Prospect League, while having fewer attempted stolen bases against than those who threw out more.

Now in his redshirt junior season at the University of Rio Grande, Shockley is hitting .387 with 20 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 36 RBIs. Last spring, Shockley was named River States Conference Player of the Year, First-Team All-RSC and Second-Team NAIA All-American.

Shockley has a college career .366 average, 55 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 110 RBIs in 161 games. He missed all but one game of the 2017 season due to an injury.

The 2019 Chillicothe Paints season begins Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m.

