Cascade's Helmet Hunt Returns August 5th-11th

August 4, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







Cascade and the PLL are partnering to give fans the chance to claim the ultimate prize: Authentic Cascade XRS Pro helmets from their favorite team. Starting Tuesday, a new lid will be up for grabs every day of Helmet Hunt Week 2025. Fans can enter to win by joining challenges in the PLL App, like PLL Pick'em, Game Predictor, and Fantasy.

Giveaway Schedule

Tuesday: Cannons Chrome Blue Cascade XRS Pro

Wednesday: Double Giveaway Atlas Matte Blue + Whipsnakes Matte Black Cascade XRS Pro

Thursday: Archers Matte Blue Cascade XRS Pro

Friday: Outlaws Black Cascade XRS Pro

Saturday: Chaos Chrome Red Cascade XRS Pro

Sunday: Waterdogs Chrome Purple Cascade XRS Pro

Monday: Redwoods Green Cascade XRS Pro

Every fan who joins the Helmet Hunt will also be entered to win exclusive custom helmets from Cascade. A gold "PLL-Nation" helmet and a Boston homecoming-edition helmet will both be up for grabs. Fans can unlock additional prizes, badges, and rewards by competing in the app throughout the week and climbing fan leaderboards.







