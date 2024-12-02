Carpenter, Poulin, Boreen Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Sharkninja Canada

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - New York Sirens forward Alex Carpenter, Montréal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin, and Victoire forward Abby Boreen have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by SharkNinja Canada following opening weekend games ending Dec. 1.

FIRST STAR - ALEX CARPENTER, F, NEW YORK SIRENS

Carpenter scored two goals - including the overtime winner - and recorded a career-high three points to lead the Sirens to a 4-3 season-opening road victory against the Minnesota Frost on Sunday. The alternate captain picked up the primary assist on Jessie Eldridge's power play goal to put the Sirens on the board and found instant chemistry with first overall pick Sarah Fillier who set up both tallies. The performance was reminiscent of Carpenter's inaugural season success where she tied for the league lead with 10 power play points and two overtime goals. The 30-year-old from North Reading, MA tied for second overall in the PWHL with 23 points (8G, 15A) in 24 games last season and received First Team All-Star honors in addition to being named a finalist for Forward of the Year and the Billie Jean King MVP award.

SECOND STAR - MARIE-PHILIP POULIN, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Poulin scored the shootout-winning goal to lift the Victoire to a 4-3 triumph over the Ottawa Charge on home ice on Saturday. Her performance also included six shots on goal and 18 faceoff wins on 21 draws while centering the top line between Laura Stacey and Lina Ljungblom. The captain's goal came in the fifth round of the shootout on her second attempt and secured Montréal's first-ever shootout win. Last season, Poulin led the league with six shootout opportunities and converted once. The 33-year-old from Beauceville, QC tied for second overall in the PWHL with 23 points (10G, 13A) in 21 games last season and was named a First Team All-Star and finalist for Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP honors alongside Carpenter.

THIRD STAR - ABBY BOREEN, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Boreen scored a goal and an assist to tie a career-high two points in her Montréal debut on Saturday, helping the Victoire to a 4-3 shootout victory at home against Ottawa. Her goal was the Victoire's first of the season and was scored at even strength in the second period with the team trailing 2-0. She picked up the secondary assist on rookie Jennifer Gardiner's game-tying goal on the power play midway through the third period. Boreen was selected by the Victoire in the third round of the 2024 PWHL Draft and signed a three-year deal in October. The 24-year-old from Somerset, WI spent last season as a reserve player for the Minnesota Frost where she won the Walter Cup. She recorded five points (4G, 1A) in nine regular season games and one assist in five playoff games.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings:

1. Alex Carpenter (NY) = 30 Points

2. Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 20 Points

3. Abby Boreen (MTL) = 10 Points

