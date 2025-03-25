Cardinals Release 2025 Promo Schedule

March 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL) News Release







With Cardinals Baseball set to return to Hammons Field on April 4, we're excited to unveil our promotional schedule for the 2025 season!

This year's schedule boasts more theme nights than we have ever had before as well as your favorite weekly promotions, the return of the Springfield Cashew Chickens and the return of the Happy Half Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during the first 30 minutes after gates open.

Click the button below to see our full list of promotions with ticket links for the entire season.

View Promotions/Get Tickets

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday ($2 hot dogs & bratwursts)

Purina Woof Wednesday (Four-legged friends welcome)

Thirsty Thursday (Drink Specials on all adult beverages all game for fans 21+)

Friday Fireworks

Promotional Giveaway Items on Saturdays

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

APRIL

April 4: Opening Day, Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade, KY3 65 Degree Guarantee, Opening Day Fireworks

April 5: Opening Weekend Fireworks

April 18: Mid-America Transplant Donate Life Cap Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)

April 29: Day Baseball, Arbor Day Educational Pregame Program presented by the City of Springfield and Tree City USA

MAY

May 2: Halfway to Halloween, Spooky Fans-on-Field Fireworks

May 13: Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night

May 14: Day Baseball, Educational Day Pregame Program presented by Mercy

May 16: Classic Country Fireworks presented by 105.1 The Bull, Teacher Night Belt Bag Theme Ticket, Scout Night Baseball Cap Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance for Theme Tickets)

May 17: Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night, Military Appreciation Fireworks, St. Louis Cardinals Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000)

May 30: A Minecraft Movie Night, A Minecraft Movie Cap Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance), Creeper Explosion Fireworks

May 31: Purina Bark in the Park

JUNE

June 1: Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Perforated Cap Giveaway (2,000)

June 13: Fans-On-Field Top 40 Dance Party Fireworks, Nurse Night Scrubs Cooler Bag Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)

June 14: Bluey Night, Bluey Character Appearance with VIP Meet-and-Greet Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)

June 15: Father's Day Postgame Catch on the Field

June 18: Day Baseball, Educational Day Pregame KY3 Weather School Program

June 20: Margaritaville Night with Fireworks, Margaritaville Tropical Button-Down Shirt Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance)

June 21: Coca-Cola Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000)

June 22: Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night

JULY

July 1: 5,000 Free Hot Dogs Night, American Country Freedom Week Fireworks presented by Around the Ozarks

July 2: Freedom Week Fireworks

July 3: Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration, Postgame Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates

July 18: Christmas in July, American National Christmas in July Stocking Giveaway (2,000), Holly Jolly Fireworks presented by 105.9 KGBX, Santa Claus Appearance

July 19: Christmas in July, Hiland Dairy Kids Jersey Giveaway (2,000 kids, 12-and-under), Santa Claus Appearance

July 20: Leong's Asian Diner Springfield Cashew Chickens Cap Giveaway (2,000)

AUGUST

August 1: Harry Potter Night, Harry Potter Scarf Theme Ticket (Special ticket ordered in advance), Magical Fireworks presented by 92.9 The Beat

August 2: Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Jersey Giveaway (2,000)

August 3: Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night

August 15: Faith & Family Night Postgame Concert with Austin French presented by The Wind, Fans-On-Field Fellowship Fireworks

August 16: Vision Clinic Quinn Mathews Strikeout King Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Halfway to Valentine's Day

August 29: In Our Cardinals RED Era Night with Louie's Version Fireworks presented by Power 96.5, Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (2,000)

August 30: Great Southern Bank Victory Blue Jersey Giveaway (2,000), Classic Rock Fireworks

August 31: St. Louis Cardinals Rawlings Kids Glove Giveaway (1,000 kids, 12-and-under), Kids Hits Fireworks

SEPTEMBER

September 11: Patriotic Fireworks

September 12: Mercy Lightweight Performance Hoodie Giveaway (2,000), Friday Fireworks presented by Burrell's Be Well Community

September 13: Loren Cook Company Jose Oquendo Bobble-Arm Giveaway (2,000), Fans-On-Field MEGA Fireworks presented by 104.7 The Cave

September 14: Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2026 Springfield Game (All Fans)

Single-Game Tickets and RED Access Memberships, which include great seats to 10+ games in addition to plenty of exclusive benefits, are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com or by contacting us at (417) 863-0395. For additional questions, email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 25, 2025

Cardinals Release 2025 Promo Schedule - TL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.