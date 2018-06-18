Cane Cutters Win Series Finale against the Generals

YOUNGSVILLE, La. After an amazing offensive performance, the Acadiana Cane Cutters split the series with the Victoria Generals with a 9-3 win.

The game was tied at 3-3 after a scoreless seventh inning when Koi Westbrook (LSUE), the Powerade Player of the Game, began the onslaught with a single in the eighth. He had already hit a homerun over the right field fence earlier in the game. Chandler Morris (Texas A&M) also had a great game with a homerun in the third inning and 3 RBIs.

The Cutters had a great defensive start from pitcher Matthew Beck (LSU) who pitch four innings and produced six strikeouts after facing sixteen batters.

The Cutters will be back at Fabacher Field for a series against the Texarkana Twins on Sunday (6/24) and Monday (6/25). That Sunday we are celebrating Eddy's birthday. All mascots in the area are invited to the birthday bash! If you know of a mascot that is interested, email asager@canecuttersbaseball.com to RSVP. Gates open at 6 PM and first pitch is at 7 PM for all home games. To get weekly updates on the team and other fun theme nights coming up, please visit our website and subscribe to our newsletter.

Come cheer on the Cane Cutters as they work to reach the TCL Championship for the 4th consecutive season. For more information and ticket needs call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582 or go to canecuttersbaseball.com. For all news, stats, weather updates, and discounts for the 2018 season follow the Cane Cutters on Facebook at Acadiana Cane Cutters Baseball, Twitter @CaneCuttersBB, and Instagram at Acadiana_CaneCutters.

